Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Hyrecar (HYRE)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Hyrecar (HYRE – Research Report), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hyrecar is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.94.

The company has a one-year high of $4.95 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Hyrecar has an average volume of 248.8K.

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in July 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.