Northland Securities Remains a Buy on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synchronoss Technologies with a $8.50 average price target, which is a 121.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $77.12 million and GAAP net loss of $3.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $88.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.05 million.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.