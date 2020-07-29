Northland Securities Remains a Buy on Brightcove (BCOV)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove (BCOV – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Brightcove has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, representing a 22.8% upside. In a report issued on July 23, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Brightcove’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.93 million and GAAP net loss of $1.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.24 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. It enables customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.