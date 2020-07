Northland Securities Remains a Buy on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions (BLFS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.9% and a 32.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioLife Solutions with a $22.00 average price target, which is a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on BioLife Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.16 million and net profit of $22.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1998 and it is headquartered in Bothell, WA.