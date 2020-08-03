Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on WisdomTree Investments (WETF – Research Report), with a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 58.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Front Yard Residential, and Benefytt Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WisdomTree Investments with a $3.69 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.82 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, WisdomTree Investments has an average volume of 1.02M.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan L. Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.