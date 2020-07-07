July 7, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSFResearch Report), with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.31, a 102.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 3, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.23 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 24.52K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019