Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as KLDiscovery, DraftKings, and Gogo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accel Entertainment with a $16.00 average price target.

Accel Entertainment’s market cap is currently $1.04B and has a P/E ratio of -91.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACEL in relation to earlier this year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates redemption terminals. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.