July 31, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Northland Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Casa Systems (CASA)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Casa Systems (CASAResearch Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 59.9% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Casa Systems with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.03 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Casa Systems has an average volume of 331.1K.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

