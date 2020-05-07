Northland Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Adtran (ADTN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Adtran (ADTN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 51.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and CommScope Holding.

Adtran has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.99 and a one-year low of $4.81. Currently, Adtran has an average volume of 400.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ADTRAN, Inc. engages in the provision of networking and communications equipment. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products. The Services and Support segment offers ProCloud managed services, network installation, engineering and maintenance services, and fee-based technical support and equipment repair/replacement plans. The company was founded by Mark C. Smith in November 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.