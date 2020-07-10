Northland Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on MobileIron (MOBL)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Hold rating on MobileIron (MOBL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MobileIron is a Hold with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.79 and a one-year low of $2.94. Currently, MobileIron has an average volume of 898.8K.

MobileIron, Inc. engages in the development of purpose-built mobile information technology platform, which enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices. Its products include MobileIron unified endpoint management, MobileIron Access, MobileIron Threat Defense, and MobileIron secure applications for end-user productivity. The company was founded by Suresh Batchu, Ajay Mishra, and Robert Bates Tinker in July, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.