Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Trupanion (TRUP)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Trupanion (TRUP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -41.5% and a 5.3% success rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trupanion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.20, which is a 67.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Based on Trupanion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $105 million and net profit of $636K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $275K.

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.