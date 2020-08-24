Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Calamp Crop (CAMP)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Calamp Crop (CAMP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 59.7% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Calamp Crop with a $11.50 average price target, which is a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Calamp Crop’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $80.22 million and GAAP net loss of $14.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.07 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAMP in relation to earlier this year.

CalAmp Corp. is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.