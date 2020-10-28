Northland Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Penn Virginia (PVAC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -34.2% and a 17.4% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penn Virginia is a Hold with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Penn Virginia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.47 million and GAAP net loss of $94.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $123 million and had a net profit of $51.63 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Penn Virginia Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in various domestic onshore regions of the United States. It focuses primarily on the Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.