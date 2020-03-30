Northland Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Greenlane Holdings (GNLN – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.92, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 43.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Front Yard Residential, and Encore Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Greenlane Holdings.

The company has a one-year high of $29.00 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, Greenlane Holdings has an average volume of 169.5K.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. It offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld on May 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.