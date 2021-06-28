Northland Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on FG New America Acquisition (FGNA)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on FG New America Acquisition (FGNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 63.7% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and FTAC Olympus Acquisition.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FG New America Acquisition with a $14.00 average price target.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.