Northland Securities Issues a Buy Rating on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

In a report released yesterday, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 43.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncternal Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a one-year high of $8.65 and a one-year low of $1.49. Currently, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average volume of 3.81M.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which develops a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers with critically unmet medical need. Its focus is on drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.