Northland Securities Gives a Buy Rating to DZS (DZSI)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux assigned a Buy rating to DZS (DZSI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.09, close to its 52-week high of $18.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DZS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.33.

Based on DZS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $93.95 million and GAAP net loss of $115K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DZSI in relation to earlier this year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.