Northland Securities Downgrades The Meet Group (MEET) to Hold

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore downgraded The Meet Group (MEET – Research Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Twilio, and Five9.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Meet Group with a $6.62 average price target, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Roth Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.30 price target.

The Meet Group’s market cap is currently $440.8M and has a P/E ratio of 44.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.27.

The Meet Group, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile social entertainment apps designed for human connections. Its primary apps include MeetMe, LOOVOO, Skout, and Tagged. It operates through the mobile platforms like iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets. The company was founded by Jeffrey Scott Peterson in June 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.