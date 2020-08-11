Northland Securities Believes Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) Still Has Room to Grow

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending (LPRO – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.68, close to its 52-week high of $19.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Open Lending with a $20.75 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPRO in relation to earlier this year.

