December 15, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Northland Securities Believes DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) Won’t Stop Here

By Jason Carr

In a report issued on December 8, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on DZS (DZSIResearch Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.05, close to its 52-week high of $15.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DZS with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.19 and a one-year low of $2.90. Currently, DZS has an average volume of 50.06K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019