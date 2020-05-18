Northland Securities Believes DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings (DKNG – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.23, close to its 52-week high of $29.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -25.1% and a 28.6% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.80, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.