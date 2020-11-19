November 19, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Northland Securities Believes AYR Strategies (Other OTC: AYRSF) Won’t Stop Here

By Jason Carr

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSFResearch Report) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.36, close to its 52-week high of $18.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 63.9% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.16, implying a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.31 million and GAAP net loss of $7.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.79 million.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

