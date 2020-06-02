Northland Securities Believes Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group (ASPU – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.98, close to its 52-week high of $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 52.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.33, implying a 40.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.27 and a one-year low of $3.58. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 126.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.