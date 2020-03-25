Northland Power (NPIFF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Desjardins and BMO Capital gave Northland Power (Other OTC: NPIFF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst David Quezada maintained a Buy rating on Northland Power today and set a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 49.5% success rate. Quezada covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Fortis, and Emera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northland Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.38, implying a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.85 and a one-year low of $13.92. Currently, Northland Power has an average volume of 5,644.

Northland Power Inc is an operator of power producing facilities. These facilities generate electricity from natural gas or use renewable sources, such as wind and solar power. Most of the electricity produced by Northland Power comes from its thermal facilities. Additionally, almost all of Northland Power’s power generation takes place in Canada. The company also owns assets in Mexico, the Netherlands, and Germany. In the Netherlands and Germany, Northland Power is developing onshore and offshore wind facilities. Northland Power derives most of its revenue from the sale of electricity using long-term agreements and through its ownership of other power generating facilities, or NUGs, that also sell energy.