February 27, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Northland Power (NPIFF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Northland Power (NPIFFResearch Report), with a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Northland Power with a $25.39 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Northland Power’s market cap is currently $4.59B and has a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.36.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northland Power, Inc. engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Thermal, On-shore Renewables, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019