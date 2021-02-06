North American Construction Group (NOA) Receives a Buy from ATB Capital Markets

In a report released yesterday, AltaCorp Captial from ATB Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on North American Construction Group (NOA – Research Report), with a price target of C$16.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.37.

North American Construction Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.03.

The company has a one-year high of $11.45 and a one-year low of $4.11. Currently, North American Construction Group has an average volume of 70.28K.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.