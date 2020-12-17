North American Construction Group (NOA) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk reiterated a Buy rating on North American Construction Group (NOA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hardwoods Distribution, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for North American Construction Group with a $11.94 average price target, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 15, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on North American Construction Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.02 million and net profit of $6.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166 million and had a net profit of $7.56 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.