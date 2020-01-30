Norfolk Southern (NSC) Receives a Sell from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Sell rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.83, close to its 52-week high of $219.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.5% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Union Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norfolk Southern with a $218.44 average price target.

Based on Norfolk Southern’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.69 billion and net profit of $666 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.9 billion and had a net profit of $700 million.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.