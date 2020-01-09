Nordstrom (JWN) Got Some Good News

Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation analyst Charles Grom upgraded Nordstrom (JWN – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Grom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Grom covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dollar Tree, Home Depot, and Kohl’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nordstrom with a $38.73 average price target.

Nordstrom’s market cap is currently $6.54B and has a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JWN in relation to earlier this year.

Nordstrom, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Credit and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment manages physical stores and online shops. The Credit segment offers a range of payment options to customers.