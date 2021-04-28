Nordic Entertainment Group AB (NENTF) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on April 26, Jamie Bass from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (NENTF – Research Report), with a price target of SEK550.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.20.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nordic Entertainment Group AB with a $65.56 average price target.

Based on Nordic Entertainment Group AB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion and net profit of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.37 billion and had a net profit of $159 million.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB is a Sweden based company offers television channels and radio stations broadcasting and production services.