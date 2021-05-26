Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr maintained a Hold rating on Nordic American Tanker (NAT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 48.1% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Seaways, Performance Shipping, and Diamond S Shipping.

Nordic American Tanker has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.35, implying a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Nordic American Tanker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $43.84 million and GAAP net loss of $28.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.39 million and had a net profit of $12.73 million.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is an international tanker company, which engages in owning and operating of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjørn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.