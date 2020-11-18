Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Gets a Sell Rating from Cleaves Securities

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Sell rating on Nordic American Tanker (NAT – Research Report) on November 16 and set a price target of $1.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.27, close to its 52-week low of $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Seaways, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Avance Gas Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordic American Tanker is a Hold with an average price target of $3.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $2.30. Currently, Nordic American Tanker has an average volume of 2.66M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is an international tanker company, which engages in owning and operating of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjørn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.