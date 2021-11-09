Norddeutsche Landesbank Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Schwope from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Sell rating on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report), with a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1162.94, close to its 52-week high of $1243.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwope is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -43.5% and a 31.8% success rate. Schwope covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Stellantis, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $840.71.

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.76 billion and net profit of $1.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.77 billion and had a net profit of $300 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kimbal Musk, a Director at TSLA sold 88,500 shares for a total of $108,770,966.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.