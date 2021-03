Norddeutsche Landesbank Remains a Hold on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released yesterday, Thorsten Strauss from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Hold rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR118.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $130.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is ranked #6662 out of 7399 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wacker Chemie AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $143.72, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on March 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR123.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $155.35 and a one-year low of $45.47. Currently, Wacker Chemie AG has an average volume of 59.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.