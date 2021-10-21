Norddeutsche Landesbank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Qiagen (QGEN)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Thorsten Strauss maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN – Research Report) on October 7. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Strauss covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $51.99 average price target, representing a -2.5% downside. In a report issued on October 14, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $567 million and net profit of $121 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $443 million and had a net profit of $89.76 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.