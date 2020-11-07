Norbord (OSB) Gets a Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities analyst TD Newcrest maintained a Buy rating on Norbord (OSB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.62, close to its 52-week high of $36.99.

Norbord has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.85, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

Based on Norbord’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $421 million and net profit of $18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $447 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Norbord, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of wood-based panelboards and related products. Its products are used in the construction of new homes or in the renovation and repair of existing structures. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.