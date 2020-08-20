Norbord (OSB) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Norbord (OSB – Research Report) on August 18 and set a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.41, close to its 52-week high of $36.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Norbord has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.75, which is a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.43 and a one-year low of $8.92. Currently, Norbord has an average volume of 254.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OSB in relation to earlier this year.

Norbord, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of wood-based panelboards and related products. Its products are used in the construction of new homes or in the renovation and repair of existing structures. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.