Nomura Thinks Solid Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 18, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Solid Biosciences (SLDB – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.01, close to its 52-week low of $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 50.6% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solid Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50, which is a 74.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 9, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Solid Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $29.58 million.

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Arnold, Annie Ganot and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.