Nomura Thinks Marker Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai reiterated a Buy rating on Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) on May 11 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.09, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marker Therapeutics with a $7.13 average price target, implying a 239.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Based on Marker Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.32 million.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.