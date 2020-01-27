Nomura Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Huntington Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.56, which is a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.63 and a one-year low of $12.15. Currently, Huntington Bancshares has an average volume of 8.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HBAN in relation to earlier this year.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.