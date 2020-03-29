Nomura Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM – Research Report) on March 27 and set a price target of $218.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $181.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Martin Marietta Materials with a $264.50 average price target, which is a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $214.00 price target.

Martin Marietta Materials’ market cap is currently $11.27B and has a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.57.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.