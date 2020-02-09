February 9, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Nomura Sticks to Their Buy Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on February 7, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IACResearch Report), with a price target of $304.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $240.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 74.6% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, ANGI Homeservices, and Match Group.

IAC/InterActiveCorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $293.54, which is a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $278.85 and a one-year low of $201.50. Currently, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average volume of 876.8K.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

