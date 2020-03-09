Nomura Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Buy rating on Ally Financial (ALLY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.37, close to its 52-week low of $20.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ally Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ally Financial’s market cap is currently $9.11B and has a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.