Nomura Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ally Financial (ALLY)

By Jason Carr

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Buy rating on Ally Financial (ALLYResearch Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.37, close to its 52-week low of $20.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ally Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.57.

Ally Financial’s market cap is currently $9.11B and has a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.63.

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

