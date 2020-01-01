Nomura Remains a Buy on Prothena (PRTA)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Prothena (PRTA – Research Report) on December 30 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.83, close to its 52-week high of $17.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 50.4% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prothena is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report issued on December 20, Evercore ISI also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $24.56 million.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease.