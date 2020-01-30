Nomura Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, Ellington Financial, and Chimera Investment.

The the analyst consensus on ARMOUR Residential REIT is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $21.46 and a one-year low of $16.00. Currently, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average volume of 599.4K.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.