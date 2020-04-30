Nomura Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Chimera Investment (CIM)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Chimera Investment (CIM – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.08, close to its 52-week low of $6.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.6% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chimera Investment with a $13.63 average price target.

Based on Chimera Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $145 million and net profit of $130 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $103 million.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of mortgage assets. It includes residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.