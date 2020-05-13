May 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Nomura Maintains Their Buy Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on May 11, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGRResearch Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.43, implying a 61.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.79 and a one-year low of $6.26. Currently, Voyager Therapeutics has an average volume of 386K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019