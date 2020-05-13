Nomura Maintains Their Buy Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

In a report issued on May 11, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.43, implying a 61.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.79 and a one-year low of $6.26. Currently, Voyager Therapeutics has an average volume of 386K.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.