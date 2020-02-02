Nomura Maintains a Hold Rating on Verizon (VZ)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Hold rating on Verizon (VZ – Research Report) on January 31 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 55.8% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verizon with a $63.30 average price target, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.22 and a one-year low of $53.02. Currently, Verizon has an average volume of 11.67M.

