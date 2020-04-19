April 19, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Nomura Maintains a Hold Rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on April 18, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTAResearch Report), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $215.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 57.7% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $243.56.

The company has a one-year high of $368.83 and a one-year low of $124.06. Currently, Ulta Beauty has an average volume of 1.24M.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

