Nomura Keeps Their Hold Rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA – Research Report), with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.99, close to its 52-week low of $124.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $253.57, which is a 96.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Ulta Beauty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $223 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $215 million.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.